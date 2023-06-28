Lee O’Brian files counter-affidavit vs ex-partner Pokwang’s deportation complaint

Lee also appeals to local authorities to look at his case 'fairly and with justice'

MANILA, Philippines – American actor Lee O’Brian has filed a counter-affidavit against the petition for deportation filed by his former partner, comedian-actress Pokwang, emphasizing that he has always “put the best interest [of their] daughter first.”

In an interview video posted by TV5 reporter MJ Marfori on Monday, June 26, O’Brian shared that while he couldn’t comment on the details of his counter-affidavit, he appealed to the local authorities to look at his case “fairly and with justice.”

“First of all, above everything, I always have respect for the mother of my child,” he said, adding that he loves their daughter “more than anything.”

The actor also expressed his gratitude to his supporters, and noted how Pokwang’s stature could affect the development of their case.

“Given the fact that the complainant is very well known, widely known in this country and very, very influential, I am basically asking and pleading with the Philippine government and the Bureau of Immigration to look at my case, my deportation case, fairly and with justice,” he said.

“According to the merits of the case and whatever I’ve filed here, I would plead to them to look at it justly.”

Pokwang, whose real name is Marietta Subong, filed a petition in early June for the deportation of O’Brian and the cancellation of his visa, claiming that her ex-partner is allegedly in the country on a tourist visa and has no working permit.

Pokwang and O’Brian first met in 2014 while working on the film Edsa Woolworth. They were together for six years, and share a daughter, Malia, born in January 2018.

Pokwang confirmed her split from Lee in July 2022, though she initially said they had separated on good terms. – Rappler.com