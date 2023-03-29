Lee Seung-gi is coming to Manila 

LEE SEUNG-GI. The Korean actor is holding a one-night show in the Philippines in May.

The show in May is part of the actor's 'The Dreamer's Dream' tour

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill: Filipino K-drama fans, South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi is coming back to the Philippines!

Human Made, the actor’s agency, announced on Wednesday, March 29, that the one-night show in Manila on May 27 is part of The Dreamer’s Dream tour.

Additional details, such as venue, ticket prices, seat plan, and selling date, have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, his international stops also include Tokyo, Osaka, and Taipei.

Lee’s last event in the Philippines was in October 2019 for the Vagabond Voyage tour.

He was also seen visiting Ilocos Sur in early March. It, however, remains unclear whether Lee visited the Philippines for vacation or work.

Seung-gi, 36, is best known for his roles in Vagabond, A Korean Odyssey, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Mouse, and The Law Cafe.

In February, the actor announced that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, actress Lee Da-in. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on April 7. – Rappler.com