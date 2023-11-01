Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in expecting 1st child 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PREGNANT. Celebrity couple Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi are expecting their first child.

The two tied the knot in April

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are going to be parents!

Their respective agencies confirmed that Da-in is pregnant with their first child on Wednesday, November 1.

“We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung-gi’s family. Lee Seung-gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year,” the actor’s agency Human Made said, according to a Soompi report.

Meanwhile, Da-In’s agency 9ato Entertainment shared that the actress is “preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year.”

Both labels also expressed their gratitude to the fans who continue to support the celebrity couple.

Seung-gi and Da-in’s relationship was first announced to the public in May 2021. At the time, reports said that the two have been dating for over six months.

In February, the actor announced his engagement to Da-in. They tied the knot in April.

Seung-gi, 36, is best known for his roles in Vagabond, A Korean Odyssey, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Mouse, and The Law Cafe. Meanwhile, Da-in, 30, starred in Twenty Years Old, Doctor Prisoner, and Alice. – Rappler.com