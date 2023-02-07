Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in to wed in April 

The couple has been dating since late 2020

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in are tying the knot after more than two years of dating.

The actor shared the news on Tuesday, February 7, through a handwritten letter posted on his Instagram account.

“I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da-in, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple,” he said, according to a translation by Soompi.

Seung-gi added that Da-in accepted his proposal, and that their wedding is set for April 7.

He then described Da-in as “someone with a lot of warmth and love” and “someone [he wants] to keep by [his] side forever.”

“I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands,” he continued.

Seung-gi and Da-in’s relationship was announced to the public in May 2021. At the time, reports said that the two have been dating for over six months.

Seung-gi, 36, is best known for his roles in Vagabond, A Korean Oddysey, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Mouse, and The Law Cafe. Meanwhile, Da-in, 30, starred in Twenty Years Old, Doctor Prisoner, and Alice. – Rappler.com