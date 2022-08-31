Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split up – reports

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has broken up with model and girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to US and UK media.

According to reports from PEOPLE, Daily Mail, and The Sun, sources confirmed that the two have ended their relationship. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” a source was quoted as saying.

DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, have been linked since December 2017, but have kept most of their relationship private. A Cosmopolitan report in August 2018 said that the two were “very in love and serious” about each other, while E! News reported in December 2020 that the two have been living together.

The two made their first public appearance as a couple during the 2020 Academy Awards, where they were seen sitting next to each other despite walking the red carpet separately.

Prior to his romance with Morrone, who is 22 years his junior, DiCaprio is known for dating women who are not over the age of 25.

DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s most famed actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie The Revenant, while his other hit films have included Titanic, The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street and Don’t Look Up. Meanwhile, Morrone starred in films Never Goin’ Back, Death Wish, and Valley Girl. – Rappler.com