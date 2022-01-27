Liam Payne postpones online show due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Former One Direction member Liam Payne has postponed his Here’s to the Future virtual showcase after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post on Wednesday, January 26, the singer announced that he contracted the virus and that it has affected his show, which was originally scheduled for January 29.

“Unfortunately, I had COVID and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve,” he wrote. The “Strip That Down” singer, however, added that the schedule would be moved to February 12 and all tickets remain to be valid.

The 28-year-old artist continued, “We’ve decided to now do something extra special and move the show back a few weeks to Saturday, 12th February, just in time for Valentine’s Day…. I hope you can still make it.”

Payne rose to fame as part of the British boy group One Direction. In 2019, he released his debut album LP1. He also has a son named Bear Grey with former girlfriend Cheryl Cole.