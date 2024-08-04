Celebrities
Lily Monteverde dies at 85

Lily Monteverde dies at 85

SHOWBIZ PILLAR. Film producer Lily Monteverde.

Showbiz pillar Mother Lily was best known for establishing the production company Regal Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – Regal Entertainment founder Lily Monteverde, known as Mother Lily in the local entertainment industry, passed away at 85 years old.

Monteverde’s death was confirmed by her son, University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde, through a text message to GMA News Online

As of writing, details about her death and wake have yet to be disclosed. 

Monteverde’s passing came only days after the death of her husband, former basketball player Leonardo “Remy” Monteverde, last Monday, July 29. The Nowhere to go but UP Facebook page on Sunday, August 4, also expressed condolences to men’s basketball team coach Goldwin for the passing of his parents.

Monteverde was known for producing Filipino films Mano Po; Shake, Rattle & Roll; and Sister Stella L., among others.

She founded film and television production company Regal Entertainment in 1962. – Rappler.com

