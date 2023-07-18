Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas welcome 1st child 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Their son's name is Luai!

MANILA, Philippines – Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

Lohan’s publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the news to US media on Monday, July 17, revealing that the couple had named their son Luai.

“The family is over the moon in love,” she said in a statement to EW.

Luai was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, but his exact birth date was not disclosed.

Lohan first announced that she’s pregnant in March 2023, sharing a photo of a white onesie that reads “coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited,” she said then.

Lohan and Shammas confirmed that they had gotten married in July 2022. They had gotten engaged in November 2021, after dating for two years.

Lohan, 36, rose to fame for starring in movies The Parent Trap, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls. – Rappler.com