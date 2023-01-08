Save the dates! These international stars are holding fan meetings in PH in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Another year, another chance to see your favorite artists in person!
In 2022, we’ve witnessed our fair share of international stars coming to the Philippines for in-person events such as concerts and meet-and-greets, and 2023 is no different. So better make sure that you have enough ipon because this might just be the year that you’ll get up close and personal with your idols!
While fan meetings might not be as performance-driven as concerts, attendees will still surely have a fun time watching their favorite celebrities play games, engage in other segments, and participate in question-and-answer portions.
There’s also additional perks for attendees, too, such as taking home a signed album or other merchandise, and even posing for a photo with the artists. Worth it, isn’t it?
Here’s a list of the international celebrities who are set to meet their Filipino fans in 2023:
ITZY
When: January 13
Where: Glorietta Activity Center
Before their two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, K-pop girl group ITZY will be meeting their Filipino MIDYZs first in a press event in Glorietta!
Fans can get one event pass by presenting a P1,500 minimum single receipt purchase from any Glorietta store from January 7 to 12.
Kim Soo-hyun
When: January 17
Where: Araneta Coliseum
Just six months after his last visit to the Philippines, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is coming back to the country for another fan meeting, this time as the ambassador of popular donut shop Dunkin’.
Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P6,000.
STRAY KIDS
When: January 20
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
Clothing giant BENCH is bringing one of K-pop boy group STRAY KIDS, one of their Global BENCHsetters, for their first fan meeting in the Philippines!
Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P8,500.
Aside from the fan meet, the eight-member group will also be holding a two-night concert in the Philippines on March 11 and 12.
Ohm Pawat and Nanon Karapat
When: January 21
Where: Samsung Hall
Attention, Thai BL fans! Bad Buddy stars Ohm Pawat and Nanon Karapat will be holding their first fan meeting in Manila.
Ticket prices range from P7,000 to P17,500, with additional perks such as private photo, group photo, hi-touch, and signed poster for varying ticket holders.
Kim Seon-ho
When: January 22
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
This is not a drill: we’re finally seeing Chief Hong in the flesh! Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kim Seon-ho is bringing his One, Two, Three, Smile fan meeting to the Philippines.
Ticket prices range from P2,000 to P12,500, with additional perks such as a goodbye session, group photo, and signed poster depending on each ticket tier.
Choi Min-ho
When: January 28
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
Save the date, Filipino SHAWOLs! Choi Minho of K-pop boy group SHINee will be holding his first solo fan meeting in the Philippines.
The upcoming fan meeting will mark Minho’s return to the Philippines in five years. The actor-singer last performed in the country in 2017 with his fellow SHINee members for the One K Global Peace concert.
Ticket prices range from P5,400 to P9,400, with signed posters and signed photo cards as additional perks for each ticket tier.
Park Jin-young
When: February 26
Where: New Frontier Theater
And the GOT7 tingi continues! Park Jin-young is finally holding his first solo meeting in the Philippines.
The actor-singer last visited the country in October 2019 for GOT7’s Keep Spinning concert.
With Jinyoung’s upcoming fan meeting, he will be the sixth member of GOT7 to visit the Philippines for concerts and fan meetings since 2022. Only member Mark has yet to meet his Filipino fans.
Tickets for Jinyoung’s fan meeting are priced from P4,500 to P12,500, with VIP ticket holders having access to a goodbye session and group photo with the artist.
Song Kang
When: March 5
Where: Araneta Coliseum
Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! You now have the chance to see Nevertheless actor Song Kang in the flesh.
Seat plan, ticket prices, and selling dates for his fan meeting have yet to be announced.
Lee Jae-wook
When: March 11
Where: New Frontier Theater
Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook is bringing his fan meeting tour to the Philippines!
Additional details such as ticket prices, selling dates, and seat plan have yet to be announced.
‘Love in the Air’ cast
When: April 22
Where: SM City North EDSA Skydome
The lead stars of hit Thai BL series Love In The Air are bringing their fan meeting tour to the Philippines.
Thai actors Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai, Boss Chanakan Poonsiriwong, Peat Wasuthorn Chaijinda, and Fort Thitipong Sengngai are set to meet their Filipino fans for the first time.
Tickets are priced from P3,500 to P12,500, with additional perks such as hi-touch, soundcheck access, a group photo with the artists, and photo cards depending on each ticket tier.
Which of these fan meeting events are you planning to go to? – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.