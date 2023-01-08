Save the dates! These international stars are holding fan meetings in PH in 2023

Who else do you want to see come to the Philippines?

MANILA, Philippines – Another year, another chance to see your favorite artists in person!

In 2022, we’ve witnessed our fair share of international stars coming to the Philippines for in-person events such as concerts and meet-and-greets, and 2023 is no different. So better make sure that you have enough ipon because this might just be the year that you’ll get up close and personal with your idols!

While fan meetings might not be as performance-driven as concerts, attendees will still surely have a fun time watching their favorite celebrities play games, engage in other segments, and participate in question-and-answer portions.

There’s also additional perks for attendees, too, such as taking home a signed album or other merchandise, and even posing for a photo with the artists. Worth it, isn’t it?

Here’s a list of the international celebrities who are set to meet their Filipino fans in 2023:

ITZY

We know you wanna be with ITZY! Here’s everything you need to know for ticket redemption, MIDZY! We're so excited to see you #HereAtGlorietta. 😉✨ pic.twitter.com/WvEhWZECMa — Glorietta (@iloveglorietta) January 7, 2023

When: January 13

Where: Glorietta Activity Center

Before their two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, K-pop girl group ITZY will be meeting their Filipino MIDYZs first in a press event in Glorietta!

Fans can get one event pass by presenting a P1,500 minimum single receipt purchase from any Glorietta store from January 7 to 12.

Kim Soo-hyun

Annyeong! #DunkinPHxKimSoohyun 😍

KIM SOOHYUN Fan Meet in the Philippines- SOON! Tickets will be available at select Dunkin’ stores. Stay tuned for more details. 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/70MxoCJVbq — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) December 3, 2022

When: January 17

Where: Araneta Coliseum

Just six months after his last visit to the Philippines, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is coming back to the country for another fan meeting, this time as the ambassador of popular donut shop Dunkin’.

Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P6,000.

STRAY KIDS

Calling the attention of all STAYs, mark your calendars! 📢📢📢 We know you've been waiting for this. 🤗 We're bringing our #GlobalBENCHSetter, @Stray_Kids, for a very exciting and memorable Fan Meet event on Jan 20, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. pic.twitter.com/RMeHEwcEYQ — BENCH/ (@benchtm) November 9, 2022

When: January 20

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

Clothing giant BENCH is bringing one of K-pop boy group STRAY KIDS, one of their Global BENCHsetters, for their first fan meeting in the Philippines!

Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P8,500.

Aside from the fan meet, the eight-member group will also be holding a two-night concert in the Philippines on March 11 and 12.

Ohm Pawat and Nanon Karapat

Sa wakas, makikita niyo na sila na magkasama sa Pinas!💚❤️



OHM NANON 1st Fan Meeting in Manila ngayong ika-21 ng Enero 2023 sa Samsung Hall!

Maghanda na para bumili ng tiket simula 12/17/22 10AM sa SM Tickets.

Mga presyo: PHP17,500/13,500/8,000/7,000



Sinong pupunta? Kita kits! pic.twitter.com/uXe7rZaLSu — GMMTV (@GMMTV) December 3, 2022

When: January 21

Where: Samsung Hall

Attention, Thai BL fans! Bad Buddy stars Ohm Pawat and Nanon Karapat will be holding their first fan meeting in Manila.

Ticket prices range from P7,000 to P17,500, with additional perks such as private photo, group photo, hi-touch, and signed poster for varying ticket holders.

Kim Seon-ho

On the count of three, flash your heart eyes and blushing smiles because South Korea's ultimate charmer, KIM SEON HO is coming to Manila!



The beginning of our 2023 is set to be filled with love as we welcome KIM SEON HO and his fan meeting tour.#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/JAf408LIvO — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 14, 2022

When: January 22

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

This is not a drill: we’re finally seeing Chief Hong in the flesh! Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kim Seon-ho is bringing his One, Two, Three, Smile fan meeting to the Philippines.

Ticket prices range from P2,000 to P12,500, with additional perks such as a goodbye session, group photo, and signed poster depending on each ticket tier.

Choi Min-ho

Asia Fan meeting tour – In the Philippines!



<2023 BEST CHOI’s MINHO LUCKY CHOI’s IN MANILA >



On January 28th at 20:00, SHINee Minho will meet you at MALL OF ASIA ARENA



Watch out for ticketing details soon.#MinhoOurChoicein2023 #SHINeeMinhoinManila2023 #LuckyChoisPH pic.twitter.com/q6I0FwCn6g — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) December 16, 2022

When: January 28

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

Save the date, Filipino SHAWOLs! Choi Minho of K-pop boy group SHINee will be holding his first solo fan meeting in the Philippines.

The upcoming fan meeting will mark Minho’s return to the Philippines in five years. The actor-singer last performed in the country in 2017 with his fellow SHINee members for the One K Global Peace concert.

Ticket prices range from P5,400 to P9,400, with signed posters and signed photo cards as additional perks for each ticket tier.

Park Jin-young

If there’s one thing we all know about @JINYOUNG, it’s that he keeps his promises. So when he said he’ll come to Manila for us, he meant it. And #PARKJINYOUNGinMNL2023 is finally happening this February 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/6AsltiFhXE — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) January 4, 2023

When: February 26

Where: New Frontier Theater

And the GOT7 tingi continues! Park Jin-young is finally holding his first solo meeting in the Philippines.

The actor-singer last visited the country in October 2019 for GOT7’s Keep Spinning concert.

With Jinyoung’s upcoming fan meeting, he will be the sixth member of GOT7 to visit the Philippines for concerts and fan meetings since 2022. Only member Mark has yet to meet his Filipino fans.

Tickets for Jinyoung’s fan meeting are priced from P4,500 to P12,500, with VIP ticket holders having access to a goodbye session and group photo with the artist.

Song Kang

Dreams Do Come True ☁️✨#DEOPROCE ambassador SONG KANG

FUN MEET IN MANILA

March 5 Sunday • Araneta Coliseum



Stay tuned for more updates on how to join! #SongKang #SkinComeTrue #WilbrosLive pic.twitter.com/rxmSo3HBIn — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) January 7, 2023

When: March 5

Where: Araneta Coliseum

Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! You now have the chance to see Nevertheless actor Song Kang in the flesh.

Seat plan, ticket prices, and selling dates for his fan meeting have yet to be announced.

Lee Jae-wook

𝐋𝐄𝐄 𝐉𝐀𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐊

<FIRST> Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Manila

Mar 11, 2023 Sat • New Frontier Theater



(𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘴, 𝘌𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶, 𝘋𝘰 𝘋𝘰 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘓𝘢 𝘓𝘢 𝘚𝘰𝘭)



Tickets On-Sale Soon! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/KaO3erWUsZ — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 10, 2022

When: March 11

Where: New Frontier Theater

Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook is bringing his fan meeting tour to the Philippines!

Additional details such as ticket prices, selling dates, and seat plan have yet to be announced.

‘Love in the Air’ cast

Witness different kinds of love from Noeul, Boss Peat and Fort, as your favorite actors of Love in the Air the Series hold their first fan meeting in the Philippines: "SEASONS OF LOVE IN THE AIR FANMEETING IN MANILA 2023" on April 22, 2023, 5pm at the SM NORTH EDSA SKYDOME pic.twitter.com/nYpaMqHTGy — Wish Us Luck (@wishusluckent) December 24, 2022

When: April 22

Where: SM City North EDSA Skydome

The lead stars of hit Thai BL series Love In The Air are bringing their fan meeting tour to the Philippines.

Thai actors Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai, Boss Chanakan Poonsiriwong, Peat Wasuthorn Chaijinda, and Fort Thitipong Sengngai are set to meet their Filipino fans for the first time.

Tickets are priced from P3,500 to P12,500, with additional perks such as hi-touch, soundcheck access, a group photo with the artists, and photo cards depending on each ticket tier.

Which of these fan meeting events are you planning to go to? – Rappler.com