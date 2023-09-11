Celebrities
LOOK: These Korean actors are coming to PH for AAA 2023

Rappler.com

AAA 2023. Four Korean actors are confirmed to attend the Asia Artist Awards 2023 ceremony.

Photos courtesy of AAA Organizing Committee and PULP Live World Productions

Which of your fave actors do you want to see in the AAA 2023 lineup?

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! The Asia Artist Awards (AAA) organizing committee unveiled on Monday, September 11, the first set of South Korean actors attending the prestigious awarding ceremony. 

In a press release, PULP Live World Productions confirmed that Kim Seon-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, and Moon Ga-young are expected to attend AAA 2023. 

Hyo-seop and Se-jeong were paired in the hit Netflix series A Business Proposal, while Seon-ho and Ga-young starred in Welcome to Waikiki 2. 

Aside from the four actors, earlier confirmed stars attending the event are K-pop groups LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, NewJeans, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ZEROBASEONE. 

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin will host the show. 

The awarding ceremony will be held in the Philippines on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.  

As of writing, details on how to acquire tickets for the AAA have yet to be announced. 

Dubbed as Asia’s Oscars and Grammy Awards, the AAA fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music in the region. 

The 2023 edition of the awarding ceremony will be the first time for the AAA to be held in the Philippines. – Rappler.com

