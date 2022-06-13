Finally! These South Korean celebrities are holding fan meetings in PH in 2022

Who else do you want to come to the Philippines for a fan meeting?

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-drama and K-pop fans, this is your chance to see your favorite South Korean stars in person!

After two years of live events being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines has now opened its doors to several foreign acts, with the country starting to host more in-person events like concerts and fan meetings.

While fan meetings might not be as performance-driven as concerts, it can also be as loud and energetic especially during the games and question-and-answer portions. Aside from its fun segments, fans have the perk of meeting their idols up close and personal, and in some cases, even pose for a photo with their favorite artist or take home a signed album or other merchandise.

Here’s a list of the South Korean celebrities who are set to meet their Filipino fans in 2022:

Kim Soo-hyun

Clothing giant Bench is bringing their endorser, My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun to the Philippines.

The One Extraordinary Day with Kim Soo-hyun fan meeting was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on June 10.

Hwang In-youp

Fans of Hwang In-youp are in for a treat as the actor is set to hold a fan meeting in the Philippines twice!

He will first meet his fans on June 19 at the New Frontier Theater for the BYS Fun Meet in Manila. The True Beauty star joined the cosmetic brand as an endorser in 2021.

Mark your calendars! Your favorite oppa, Hwang In Youp, is visiting Manila on June 19, 2022 at the New Frontier Theater! 💗



Buy the tickets at ticketnet and get FREE BYS products worth P6,500.https://t.co/xxYZWpgDQ4 pic.twitter.com/B9y6VFR0ZI — BYS (@byscosmetics_ph) June 3, 2022

On August 20, In-youp will be seeing his fans again at the New Frontier Theater, as part of his 1st Asia Fan Meeting Tour. Aside from the Manila stop, the actor is also set to visit his fans in Singapore, Indonesia, and Bangkok.

Rowoon

Idol-actor Rowoon is coming to Manila for an exclusive fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 26.

Globe Kmmunity, the online K-pop community of Globe, told interested fans to download their Globe One app and click the KmmunityPH banner for updates on how to attend the event.

Saranghaeyo, RO WOON oppa! We can’t wait to see you here in Manila! 🤗 K’tizens, send us a 💙 in the replies if you’re going to the fanmeet on June 26! 👇



K-ganda ng araw araw with #GlobeKmmunity! #GlobeROWOON pic.twitter.com/oRXmvtLGG6 — Globe Kmmunity PH (@KmmunityPH) May 29, 2022

Yerin

Yerin is bringing her ARIA fan sign event to the Philippines on July 22 at the New Frontier Theater.

To join the event, fans must buy at least one set of Aria albums from CDM Entertainment’s website from Saturday, June 11, to Friday, July 1, midnight.

Perks, such as having a selfie with Yerin, getting a signed album or a signed Polaroid, and a goodbye session, await fans who qualify for a fansign slot.

Spring is coming! 🌸



Introducing the first KPOP fansign-only event in the Philippines–Yerin "Aria" Fansign in Manila–happening live on 7/22/22 at @NewFrontierPH.



Buy at least one set of Yerin’s album via https://t.co/abl9yKij1e to enter. Full details below:#YerinFansignPH pic.twitter.com/HyECJs1cEU — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) June 10, 2022

GOT7’s Youngjae

A day after Yerin’s fansign event, it’s Youngjae’s turn! The GOT7 member is heading to the Philippines for his Sugar fansign on July 23 at the New Frontier Theater.

Filipino Ahgases who want to secure a fansign slot must buy at least two copies of YOUNGJAE’s newest album via CDM Entertainment’s website from Sunday, June 12, to Friday, July 1, midnight.

Fansign perks vary for each fan, depending on the amount they spent in securing a fansign slot.

Something sweet is coming your way Ahgase! 🍓



Our sunshine YOUNGJAE is coming here for YOUNGJAE "Sugar" Fansign in Manila on 7/23/22 at @NewFrontierPH.



To join, buy at least two copies of "Sugar" via https://t.co/wSivJ0usIr. Yes, it's that simple! #YOUNGJAE_FansignPH pic.twitter.com/LZYB38zUfg — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) June 10, 2022

Kim Han-bin

South Korean singer-rapper Kim Han-bin, more popularly known as B.I., is returning to the Philippines on August 27.

Additional details about the event, such as venue and ticketing details, have yet to be announced.

PH and SG IDs save the date!

Ticketing Information will be released soon!!



Are you ready?#BI #ThreeAnglesProduction pic.twitter.com/FMOItwCHI8 — Three Angles (@Threeanglespro) June 12, 2022

