LOOK: Liza Soberano appears in South Korean TV show for first time

The Pinay actress shares during her guest appearance that she ‘wants to try to find work’ in Seoul

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano made her first guest appearance on the South Korean TV show Not Hocance But Scance, the actress shared on her social media on Monday, July 25.

“Had my first ever [Korean] show guesting tonight on MBN’s ‘Not Hocance But Scance,’” Soberano captioned with screenshots of her guesting on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you to the hosts and guests of the show for making the experience fun and comfortable!” she continued, tagging the Korean hosts Ye Ji-won, Soyou, Nicole Jung, and Ji-Young Kang.

A video from MBN Entertainment’s YouTube shows a clip of the Pinay actress joining the hosts for a barbeque dinner. Soberano, clad in a green blazer, said that she was exploring Seoul for vacation and potentially for work.

“I’m a huge fan of like K-pop and K-drama so I want to like try to find work here,” she shared.

When asked why she likes Korea, the actress says she’s been interested in the country since she was 11.

“It started with K-pop, then I started watching dramas like Boys over Flowers and stuff,” the Trese star continued.

The actress, 24, has also been seen collaborating with South Korean stars like Jay Park and DK of IKON through short dance covers and challenges.

She also did the beatbox challenge with Korean beatboxer J-COP and James Reid.

Soberano has previously expressed her goal to pursue a career in the United States when she spoke at the Identity 2022 festival in California.

After being managed by Ogie Diaz for 11 years, the Alone Together star signed with James Reid’s record label Careless Music in June. She also attended the Los Angeles Gold Gala event with Reid in May. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.