‘We’re totally fine’: Liza Soberano denies split with Enrique Gil

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano set the record straight that she and boyfriend Enrique Gil are still together, amid speculations that they had called it quits.

In a report by TV Patrol, the actress was asked about Gil during her contract signing as an artist of Careless Music. “I was hoping someone will ask me about that. There were rumors [that] we are parting, but we’re fine. We’re totally fine,” she said.

Rumors about their split started circulating online when the two were no longer spotted together – Soberano has been attending several events in the United States while Gil was recently in Spain with his family.

Soberano explained that her boyfriend is aware of her decision to prioritize her career and is supportive of her plans. “He knew all about my US trip and I had talked to him, and I was like, ‘These are really big opportunities that I don’t want to miss upon, I hope you understand.’ He’s totally understanding about the whole thing and very supportive. We’re totally fine,” she said.

The 24-year-old actress recently signed with Careless Music, the record label and management agency founded by James Reid, after being managed by Ogie Diaz for 11 years. She had been vocal about her plans of pursuing a Hollywood career.

Soberano is best known for her films My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together, and series Dolce Amore, Bagani, and Make It With You – all of which she starred alongside love team partner and boyfriend Enrique Gil. The two have been dating since 2014 but only publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019.– Rappler.com