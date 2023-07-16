LOOK: Liza Soberano, James Reid meet Ji Chang-wook

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano and James Reid were the cause of envy again among many Filipino K-drama fans after they met South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook recently.

The three attended a pop-up event for a high-end fashion brand in Singapore.

Liza shared a photo of her posing with the Suspicious Partner star, while James’ photo with the actor was uploaded by their label Careless Manila. Both were posted on Friday, July 14.

Ji Chang-wook, who is known for his roles in shows such as Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Lovestruck in the City, and The Sound of Magic, visited the Philippines in November 2022.

This isn’t the first time for Liza and James to meet with international celebrities. Since Liza transferred to James’ agency in June 2022 to pursue a Hollywood career, the two have been seen rubbing elbows with South Korean celebrities and Hollywood stars.

In July 2022, Liza and James interacted with several K-pop stars such as Jay Park, iKON’s DK, WINNER’s Hoony, IVE’s Yunjin, Henry Lau, and band The Rose. In November 2022, Liza was one lucky fangirl when she posed for a photo with BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé.

Liza is set to make her Hollywood debut through the film Lisa Frankenstein, which stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton. – Rappler.com