It’s true! Liza Soberano joins cast of Hollywood film ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

MANILA, Philippines – The rumors are true! Filipina actress Liza Soberano has confirmed that she will be working alongside Hollywood stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in Focus Features’ upcoming Hollywood horror-comedy feature, Lisa Frankenstein.

Liza confirmed her involvement in the project on Friday, August 12, reposting an article published by Deadline with the caption, “Ecstatic to be part of this film.”

Her American co-star Kathryn, who is known for her roles in The Society and Big Little Lies, took to the comments and replied, “I’m ecstatic [you’re] a part of this film!!!!”

Speculations of Liza’s Hollywood debut were spurred when JSLA Event’s Jessie Stafford tagged Liza and her management team in an Instagram story on Tuesday, August 9. It was a repost of some images that Kathryn uploaded, showing the Lisa Frankenstein set during their first day of filming.

“Sending you and your team all the amazing energy to kill this film,” Jessie wrote in her caption. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the implication that Liza would play a part in the film.

Liza and her other costar, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, also follow each other on Instagram.

Lisa Frankenstein tells the story of a typical high school student (portrayed by Kathryn) who, through a series of chance encounters, accidentally reanimated a “handsome Victorian corpse” (portrayed by Cole). She then decided to use this opportunity to create the man of her dreams, with the unknowing corpse as her blank canvas.

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Carla Gugino, The Crowded Room’s Henry Eikenberry, and Stranger Things’ Joe Chrest are also part of the film’s roster of stars. Behind the scenes, Tony Award winner Diablo Cody serves as the scriptwriter, while actor-filmmaker Zelda Williams is directing the film.

Liza has been very busy with several projects lately. In 2021, she shifted management and signed under James Reid’s Careless Music. Since then, Liza has appeared more frequently in the international celebrity scene: she and James were spotted partying with Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock during the latter’s 24th birthday, and even attended the Gold Gala in Los Angeles with James. The duo even infiltrated the K-pop world with dance collabs with Jay Park, IKON’s DK, and WINNER’s Hoony. The Trese star also recently guested on a South Korean TV show.

The 24-year-old actress rose to fame in the Philippines for her iconic roles in Dolce Amore (2016), Bagani (2018), My Ex and Whys (2017) and Alone/Together (2019), together with on and off-screen partner Enrique Gil. She also lent her voice to the titular protagonist of Netflix’s 2021 animated feature Trese. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.