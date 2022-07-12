LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag expecting child after second miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines – Former actress LJ Moreno and her husband, retired basketball player and coach Jimmy Alapag, announced on Monday, July 11, that they are expecting their fourth child together, months after a miscarriage.

The Instagram video showed the family bonding together for the big announcement, along with a sneak peek of her pre-natal check-up.

“Not very many know but after we miscarried in 2020 we had another miscarriage last December 2021.” Moreno wrote on Instagram. She also mentioned that they thought it would be her last pregnancy because of her age but “God had other plans.”

In the vlog posted on the family’s YouTube account, the 41-year old celebrity disclosed that she is about 13 weeks pregrant.

“The reason why we kept it ’til at least I’m now almost 13 weeks, hinintay lang muna namin matapos ‘yung trimester, because I actually had two miscarriages. We did not announce it on the vlog,” she shared. After her first miscarriage in September 2020, she had another one in December 2021.

One of the reasons why the couple did not publicly announce their second miscarriage was because of their concern for their children. Ian, their eldest, did not take the news of the first miscarriage very well, and so they wanted to be sure of the pregnancy before announcing it.

Moreno also asked their followers to pray for a smooth pregnancy, especially that she is already 41 and will be 42 by the time she gives birth, which means that she will have a high-risk geriatric pregnancy. “Please keep us in your prayers. Right now everything looks good – the baby’s heartbeat is normal, everything looks normal,” she said.

Moreno is expected to give birth in January 2023.

Moreno and Alapag have three children: Ian, adopted in 2014, Keona, born in the same year, and Calen, born in 2017. They married in August 2010 and have been living in the United States since 2020. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.