LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag welcome fourth child

MANILA, Philippines – LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag welcomed their fourth child, a boy named Cayson Amory.

The vlogger and former actress shared the news on social media, saying he was born on January 13 at 1:07 pm. Her post is a reel of clips of her and Jimmy at the hospital, before and after the baby was born.

“Welcome to the outside world my love! Can’t wait till you meet Kuya Ian, Ate Keona, and Kuya Calen!” LJ said. “Thank you Lord for blessing us with our new bundle of joy and a safe and successful delivery.”

Jimmy also took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s birth, saying “Welcome to the world, Cayson Amory Alapag!!!! We love you my son!!!”

Cayson comes after LJ experienced two miscarriages, one in September 2020, and another in December 2021. She and Jimmy have been married since 2010, and have been based in the United States since 2020. – Rappler.com