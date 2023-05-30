LOOK: LJ Reyes is engaged

The actress, who moved to New York in September 2021, announced her engagement to Philip Evangelista

MANILA, Philippines – LJ Reyes surprised her followers on Tuesday, May 30, when she shared photos from her proposal with her non-showbiz boyfriend Philip Evangelista.

The photo set saw Evangelista kneeling while holding what appears to be an engagement ring towards Reyes, while another snap saw the couple hugging and kissing.

Reyes quoted a Bible verse in her caption: “For I know the plans I have for you, plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”

In the comments section, Reyes’ celebrity friends such as Marian Rivera, Ryza Cenon, and Camille Prats have expressed their happiness for the actress.

Reyes, together with her children Aki and Summer, moved to New York, USA in September 2021 following her publicized breakup with Paolo Contis. Reyes and Contis separated after six years of dating.

In a separate post, Contis admitted that he hadn’t been entirely faithful throughout their relationship. – Rappler.com