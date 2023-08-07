LOOK: LJ Reyes stuns in prenup photos with Philip Evangelista

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LJ and Philip announced their engagement in May

MANILA, Philippines – LJ Reyes was met with support from fellow celebrities and followers after she shared prenup photos of her and non-showbiz fiancé Philip Evangelista.

The photos were posted by Nice Print Photography on Sunday, August 6.

“In God’s most perfect time,” the caption read. “Counting the days til she becomes Mrs. Philip Evangelista.”

The bride-to-be sported a casual all-white ensemble while her fiancé wore a black and white-striped shirt.

LJ’s understated bridal look was completed with the handiwork of makeup artist Mikka Marcaida and hairstylist Mark Baquiran-Esposito.

Fellow celebrities such as Ryza Cenon, Chynna Ortaleza, and Isabel Oli expressed their happiness for the couple in the comments section.

LJ also posted a video compilation of their prenup photos with the caption: “To forever.”

The actress announced her engagement to Philip on May 30, garnering well-wishes from celebrities such as Marian Rivera, Camille Prats, and Iza Calzado.

Their engagement came after the actress’ publicized breakup with actor Paolo Contis in 2021. The pair had separated after a six-year relationship.

Reyes has since moved to New York, USA with her children Aki and Summer. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.