LOOK: Angelica Panganiban’s baby makes Instagram debut

One-month old Amila Sabine shows her smile on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Panganiban’s daughter Amila Sabine has made her Instagram debut, with the actress sharing new photos of her on Thursday, October 20.

“Hello world! It’s been a month. Mom and dad are finally ready to share me with you. So here I am,” the caption read, accompanying three photos of the month-old baby.

Various celebrities left comments on the post, most of them typing in a heart-eyes emoji or several.

Amila is Angelica’s baby with fiancé Gregg Homan. She was born on September 20, with Angelica saying, “Been waiting for you all my life.”

The baby is her first child. She and Gregg announced their engagement on October 8. – Rappler.com