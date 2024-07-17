LOOK: Emma Roberts is engaged to Cody John 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Emma and Cody first confirmed their relationship in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Emma Roberts is ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Cody John after two years of dating.

The Scream Queens star announced her engagement on Wednesday, July 17, sharing a photo of the couple embracing as she flashed her ring. “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” she captioned the post.

Fellow celebrities such as actress Lea Michelle and singer Aly Michalka congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Roberts and John first confirmed their relationship in 2022, when the In the Dark actor shared a photo of them kissing with the caption “sweet sweet.” Since going Instagram-official, the couple has frequently shared photos of them together.

Prior to John, Roberts was in a relationship with Garrett Hedlund. They share a son named Rhodes, whom they welcomed in December 2020. – with additional reports from Fore Esparanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.