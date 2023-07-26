LOOK: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde release sweet photos ahead of wedding 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Wedding bells are soon to ring for celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde, and the couple have taken to social media to share photos from what appears to be their pre-nup shoot.

Shot by Jaja Samaniego and Pearl Studios, the photos depict the couple strolling through the streets of Los Angeles, California in a retro-themed shoot.

The photo set featured the couple playing games in an arcade, visiting a museum, and even trying an indoor skydiving activity.

Arjo and Maine have kept mum on the final details about their nuptials, but the couple’s relatives and workmates have been hinting that the two will wed sometime this July.

It can be recalled that it was in July 2022 when Arjo proposed to Maine.

“This is the day I met her also, July 28, 2018. And now I proposed, July 28, 2022,” the actor said then.

Arjo’s mom, actress Sylvia Sanchez, also threw a bridal shower party for Maine.

“Happy to welcome you to our big happy and crazy family soon,” she wrote. “Love you, my soon to be daughter-in-law.”

In June, the families of Arjo and Maine also held a traditional pamamanhikan.

“The Ataydes and Mendozas will soon merge as one family,” she wrote.

Maine and Arjo have been dating for over three years, marking their fourth anniversary in December 2022. They first went public with their relationship in January 2019. – Rappler.com