LOOK: Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe are married

The two held an intimate wedding ceremony in Berkshire, England

MANILA, Philippines – Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe have tied the knot after more than four years of dating.

The couple exchanged “I dos” at the Cliveden House in Berkshire, England on Saturday, August 26.

Clips from the intimate wedding ceremony were shared on social media by Lovi’s guests.

Tim Yap shared a photo of the actress looking emotional while she was walking down the aisle.

“I wanna savor this moment,” Lovi said, according to Tim’s caption.

Hayden Kho also shared snaps from the ceremony with the caption: “A beautiful Lovi story unfolds.”

Prior to the wedding, Lovi has been sharing photos from her bachelorette party and wedding gown fittings.

Lovi went public with her engagement with Monty in early August, revealing that the British film producer proposed to her “a couple of years ago.”

Lovi and Monty were first spotted together in 2019, and went Instagram-official with him that same year when she shared a photo of them attending the Royal Ascot together.

Since then, they’ve maintained a low-key long-distance relationship, with Lovi based in the Philippines and Monty based in the United States. – Rappler.com