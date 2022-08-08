Maggie Wilson accuses estranged husband Victor Consunji of having an affair 

'I kept quiet for years and never wanted to drag anyone else in this but here I am, left with no choice,' says Maggie

MANILA, Philippines – After refuting the adultery allegations by her estranged husband Victor Consunji, Maggie Wilson is now insinuating that Victor was the one having an affair during their marriage.

In a series of Instagram stories on Sunday, August 7, Maggie began by disclosing that she received a motion for the issuance of a gag order a few days ago.

“In 2019, a woman (one of) despite her being married at the time, I found was taking ‘trips’ and checking in to various hotels with him, without my knowledge. She has recently been posting in our ‘conjugal’ home, living her best life,” the model-host narrated, adding that despite this, it was she who has been accused of adultery and had even been issued an arrest warrant.

Maggie then shared side-by-side photos of the aforementioned woman and herself in the same spots in the house where Maggie stayed when she and Vic were still together. She also shared other pictures of Vic and the same woman looking cozy together in different instances.

While Maggie believed that the gag order was meant to silence her, she explained that she won’t “tolerate or deem this kind of [bullshit] acceptable,” hence, she decided to make this information public.

“I have tried to settle things amicably and privately despite the issues I’ve faced, but it’s fallen on deaf ears and instead, various legal cases have been filed against me. I’ve always believed in happiness (even now) for him and I, even if it’s not with me. I kept quiet for years and never wanted to drag anyone else in this but here I am, left with no choice,” she said.

Maggie’s cheating allegations against Victor is the latest development in the ongoing rift between the ex-couple, who announced their split in September 2021, more than a decade after they wed in 2010. At the time, they said that “there is no animosity between [them].”

Things changed though when Maggie started hinting at some friction in her separation from Victor after she was denied access to her son Connor. In December 2021, she revealed that she was refused time with Connor on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, despite previous agreements being made. In March 2022, Maggie said that she was denied photos from Connor’s birthday party.

In July, Maggie expressed fear for her and her family’s safety after the staff of Victor allegedly “illegally” entered her home. Following the incident, a court order granted Maggie a 72-hour Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against Victor Consunji Development Corporation, Victor Consunji, and Bernabe Mendoza.

Victor also filed adultery charges against Maggie and her business partner, British-Thai entrepreneur Tim Connor.

As of the writing, Victor has yet to comment on Maggie’s accusations. – Rappler.com