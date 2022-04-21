Amid relationship rumors, Maggie Wilson greets Tim Connor on his birthday

'Thank you for reminding me of what kind of woman I can become,' she writes on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Maggie Wilson took to Instagram on April 20 to share a birthday greeting for her British-Thai business partner Tim Connor, who she is rumored to be in a relationship with, despite both of them previously denying it.

Sharing a post of her and Tim having drinks on a boat, Maggie said, “I have never rolled my eyes or bickered with someone so much in my entire life. LOL!”

She went on to describe Tim as “the most honest person” she’s ever met, and someone who she can talk to about anything.

“He keeps me on my toes and makes sure I stay focused. He always pushes me to be a better person, to get out of my comfort zone and be better at what I do,” she said.

Addressing Tim, she said, “Thank you for reminding me of what kind of woman I can become. You never fail to empower me even if sometimes, you try to steal my thunder!” she said, adding a laughing emoji.

Rumors that Tim and Maggie were in a relationship began in December 2021, just months after Maggie announced her split from husband Victor Consunji.

At the time, Maggie and Tim both denied that they had an affair with each other. However, Tim sparked relationship rumors again in March, when he posted a birthday greeting for Maggie on Instagram.

“Before you ask NO, there was NO ‘plan,’ NO cheating, and nothing more than just two people that ‘clicked’ getting close! (almost by accident),” he said. – Rappler.com