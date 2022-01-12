‘Shameful’: Maggie Wilson cries foul over lack of free antigen tests in PH

MAGGIE WILSON. The former beauty queen and TV host laments the lack of free COVID-19 testing in the Philippines.

'It’s disgraceful how the people who are selling them are taking advantage of the situation and upping the prices due to demand,' says Maggie

MANILA, Philippines – Maggie Wilson criticized the government over the lack of free COVID-19 testing in the Philippines amid the rising cases in the country.

In an Instagram story on Monday, January 10, the TV host and former beauty queen shared her first-hand encounter in purchasing antigen home testing kits, pointing out that resellers are profiting from the situation since kits have now doubled in price.

“The prices of a box of 20-25 kits have now doubled. It’s disgraceful how the people who are selling them are taking advantage of the situation and upping the prices due to demand. Greed!” she wrote.

Maggie also aired her frustration as to why these high prices for testing kits are being allowed instead of being made available for free. “We have no price regulations in place. It’s even more disgraceful that our government doesn’t offer them for free,” she added.

She also lamented at how these tests are not as easily accessible to the general public as compared to other countries. Describing the situation in the United Kingdom, Maggie said that people can simply walk into a pharmacy to ask for free test kits. “Here in the Philippines, at current prices, we have to pay P10,000 a box! Shameful!” she said.

As of Tuesday, January 11, the Philippines has breached the three million mark of total COVID-19 cases, after recording 28,007 new cases on Tuesday. – Rappler.com