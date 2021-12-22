LOOK: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde celebrate 3 years together on sunset date

The celebrity couple celebrate their third anniversary on a romantic yacht picnic at sunset

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maine Mendoza and actor Arjo Atayde commemorated their third anniversary as a couple on Tuesday, December 21, with cute snaps of their romantic yacht getaway together.

Maine shared photos of her and Arjo cuddling and sharing a toast while enjoying a sunset date picnic together on a yacht at sea. Her caption wrote: “Happy third.”

Arjo also shared a few snaps of them enjoying some wine and a cold cuts and cheese platter on board. The yacht was strewn with red balloons and had a “Happy Anniversary” signage.

“Life with you just keeps getting better. Happy 3rd Anniversary my bubba pie pie,” Arjo wrote.

Arjo publicly came out with their exclusive relationship in January 2019, after much speculation from fans. Maine then confirmed on her blog in March that she was dating Arjo. Based on their anniversary date, the couple officially began dating in December 2018. – Rappler.com