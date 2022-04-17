‘My new beginning’: Maja Salvador is engaged to Rambo Nuñez

MANILA, Philippines – Maja Salvador is ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.

The actress announced the news on Sunday, April 17, by sharing photos of her wearing an engagement ring. “My new beginning,” she wrote before tagging Nuñez’s account.

Nunez also shared more photos from the engagement party, and captioned his post: “The best part is yet to come my love.”

Celebrities such as Ruffa Gutierrez, Lovi Poe, Isabel Oli, Charlene Gonzales, Jessy Mendiola, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Nikki Valdez were quick to congratulate the couple.

Salvador confirmed in March 2019 that she got back together with Nuñez again. The two first dated in 2010. – Rappler.com