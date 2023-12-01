LOOK: Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez expecting 1st child together

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXPECTING. Maja Salvador and her husband Rambo Nuñez announce that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who wed this year, share a series of photos showing off Maja's baby bump

MANILA, Philippines – Maja Salvador and her husband Rambo Nuñez are going to be parents!

Maja and Rambo shared a series of Instagram posts showing off the actress’ baby bump on Friday, December 1.

“The best Christmas present we could ever ask for,” Rambo said.

The couple also posted a cheerful Christmas-themed video of them decorating a Christmas tree and arranging presents. The short clip ended with a shot of them holding Maja’s ultrasound photo.

“Christmas came early,” Maja captioned the video.

The couple also shared a photo of their “growing family,” which includes their two dogs, Duke and Duchess.

Maja and Rambo tied the knot in a civil wedding at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manila on February 14, their fourth anniversary. They later wed in a larger ceremony on July 31 in Bali, Indonesia, to fulfill their dream of having a destination wedding.

The actress announced their engagement in April 2022. She revealed in 2019 that they began dating again after first being together in 2010. The two began dating when Maja was 21 years old, but ultimately decided to part ways after just four months.

Maja is a 35-year-old actress best known for her roles in the films and series I’m Drunk, I Love You, Wild Flower, The Killer Bride, The Legal Wife, and You’re Still the One, among others.

Meanwhile, Rambo is a businessman. – Rappler.com