LOOK: Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez stun during prenup shoot in Egypt

The soon-to-be-wed couple pose in front of the majestic pyramids of Egypt

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maja Salvador and non-showbiz fiancé Rambo Nuñez posed in front of the majestic pyramids of Egypt for a set of stunning prenup photos taken by celebrity photographer Dookie Ducay.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 26, the couple shared photos from their photoshoot, where Maja is seen in an orange backless dress holding hands with her groom-to-be, who is wearing a simple neutral-colored button down and white pants. They were in front of two pyramids.

The couple’s style team consisted of fashion stylist Cathleen Sobrevega, hair stylist Jay Wee, and makeup artist Denise Go Ochoa.

In a separate post on Thursday, July 27, Maja and Rambo look all loved-up in a different set of photos, still in front of the pyramids in Egypt. The Majestic Superstar stuns in a white gown while her partner dons a dark suit with a white polo and sandals.

On the same day, the couple was seen at a church being blessed by Father Jerry Orbos, on Maja’s Instagram Stories.

The Wildflower actress also previously shared on Tuesday, July 25 some photos wherein she and Rambo are seen posing in a different location filled with bright, intricate lamps. Rambo is in a tan polo and white pants, and Maja is in a yellow mini dress with puffed sleeves.

Maja and Rambo started dating when the actress was 21 years old, but broke up after only four months. They rekindled their romance in 2019 and announced their engagement in April 2022. The pair are set to tie the knot this July. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.