Before Bali, Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez already wed in February

The two held a civil wedding with no more than 60 people as guests

MANILA, Philippines – Maja Salvador revealed that she and Rambo Nuñez had already been married for five months before tying the knot in Bali.

In an exclusive interview with Preview, the actress disclosed that she and Rambo held a civil wedding at the Grand Hyatt Manila on February 14, their fourth anniversary.

“Dapat talaga isang beses lang,” she was quoted in the interview. “Pero, since pinili namin to have a destination wedding, hindi kasi i-o-honor ng Philippines ’yung wedding namin sa Bali.”

(We were supposed to get married only once. But since we chose to hold a destination wedding, the Philippines did not honor our ceremony in Bali.)

No more than 60 people, mainly relatives of the couple, were reportedly present in Maja and Rambo’s first wedding. The guests were also asked to keep the ceremony a secret and not share photos and videos on social media.

The revelation came a day after Maja and Rambo held a grand destination wedding on July 31 at the Apurva Kempinski Bali in Indonesia.

Among the Filipino celebrities in attendance were Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Janella Salvador, John Lloyd Cruz, Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde, Joshua Garcia, and Richard Gutierrez, and Sarah Lahbati,

Maja and Rambo first dated in 2010, albeit briefly.

They confirmed that they got back together in March 2019. Maja and Rambo got engaged in April 2022. – Rappler.com