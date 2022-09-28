LOOK: Mandy Moore glows in stunning maternity shoot 

The singer-actress is expecting her second child

MANDY, Philippines – Mandy Moore embodied expectant mother eleganza in stunning photos that she shared on her Instagram on Tuesday, September 27.

In the photos taken by Jenna Jones, the actress and singer showed off her 37+ week baby bump in various gowns while posing in a park.

“Thank you, Jenna, for documenting so many moments (big and small) in my life and always being down for a last-minute adventure (seriously – I brought some clothes from my closet, changed in the back of my car, and we dodged a bunch of guys practicing frisbee at a park by my house to grab these shotsoh all in 90 degree heat lol),” Mandy shared.

She also thanked her makeup artist Denika Bedrossian and hairstylist Matthew Collins for making her feel glamorous.

“With a toddler and husband on the road, it’s been a challenge to find time to mark this season of my life but baby boy is more than worth it,” she said.

It’s the second pregnancy for the 38-year-oldThis is Us star, who shares a two-year-old son Gus with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith. – Rappler.com