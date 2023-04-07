Marcelito Pomoy shares health updates after kidney medical procedure

'Overwhelmed!' says the 'America's Got Talent' finalist, as he thanked fans for their concern

MANILA, Philippines – America’s Got Talent Filipino star Marcelito Pomoy is currently recovering from a recent kidney medical procedure, he told his fans on Wednesday, April 5.

In a Facebook post, Marcelito shared a photo of him wearing an oxygen mask on an operating table, surrounded by a medical team at a hospital operating room. He put multiple prayer emojis as the caption. In a later Facebook post, Marcelito shared updates on his health and thanked his followers for their concerned messages.

“Overwhelmed! I feel loved and blessed to have all of you who truly cares…. I am fine po,” he said. Marcelito said that he underwent “shockwave treatment” for kidney stones that “have been bothering him.” After the successful procedure, he said that he hopes all kidney stones would be removed through urination so that he wouldn’t have to undergo another procedure.

“Thank you so so much to all of you…. Thank you for the love…. Love you all,” Marcelito added.

Marcelito, who won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011, advanced to the grand finals of US talent competition America’s Got Talent 2020. The singer went viral for his flawless rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partiro” and his show-stopping performance of “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Bocelli. Marcelito wowed audiences throughout the competition for his ability to sing as both a male tenor and female soprano in dual voices.

Marcelito Pomoy placed 3rd runner-up in the finals of America’s Got Talent: The Champions that aired in February. In the finals, Marcelito performed the Celine Dion-Peabo Bryson version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is a special edition that brings together both fan favorites from the original American franchise and standouts from different franchises all around the world. – Rappler.com