IG official? Marco Gumabao shares cozy photos with Cristine Reyes

Marco to Cristine: 'You are my home and adventure all at once'

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after confirming that he has a “special” relationship with Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao shared sweet photos of him and the actress.

In an Instagram post on Monday, April 25, Marco posted a series of snaps with Cristine. One picture shows him hugging the actress while giving her a kiss on the cheek, while another sees them crossing a street while holding hands.

The last photo in the set shows a polaroid shot of them together with a pink sticky note that has the phrase “Ha. Ha. Ha. Love you,” written on it.

“You are my home and my adventure all at once,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Cristine replied with emojis of a kissing face and hearts in the comments section.

Fellow celebrities such as Kylie Verzosa, Barbie Imperial, Bea Alonzo, Julia Barretto, and Billy Crawford have expressed their support for the rumored couple. “Happy for the both of you,” Billy’s comment read.

It was in March when Marco first confirmed that they’re exclusively seeing each other. But while the actor stressed that “what [they] have now is special,” he was reluctant to put a label on their romance.

“For me, yung label, it puts a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta kaming dalawa, happy kami (But the two of us, we’re happy). We’re not seeing other people also,” he said.

Cristine and Marco recently worked together in the Darryl Yap movie Martyr or Murderer.

Cristine was previously married to Ali Khatibi, with whom she shares a daughter. They separated in 2019. – Rappler.com