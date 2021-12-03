Confirmed: Marian Rivera is a Miss Universe 2021 judge

MARIAN RIVERA. The actress is among the judges at the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

MANILA, Philippines –The rumors are true: Marian Rivera is among the judges at the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

Marian confirmed the news in a video posted on GMA Network’s Instagram.

“Minsan lang siguro mabigyan ka ng pagkakataon na makabilang sa isang mahalagang okasyon sa mundo kung saan siyempre magsasama sama at bitbit mo yung bandila ng ating bansa. So para sa akin isang malaking karangalan siya kaya naman buong puso ko ‘tong tinanggap,” she said.

(It’s not often that you get an opportunity to be part of an important occasion around the world, where people come together, and of course, you’re carrying the flag of our country. So for me, it’s a great honor, which is why I accepted it whoelheartedly.)

Marian earlier sparked rumors that she would be judging the international pageant when she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Honored. #Grateful,” adding the crown and outer space emojis. Her husband Dingdong then commented on the post saying “Miss u…” with a winking emoji.

Marian started her career as a model and rose to fame playing the title roles in shows like Marimar, Dyesebel, Darna, and Amaya.

She isn’t the first Filipina to be part of Miss Universe’s selection committee – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach judged the pageant in 2017, and Broadway actress Lea Salonga judged in 2011.

The pageant will be held on December 12 (December 13, Philippine time) in Eilat, Israel. Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez flew there on November 27 to prepare for the competition, which will see the crowning of a new Miss Universe following Mexico’s Andrea Meza – Rappler.com