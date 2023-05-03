LOOK: Mario Maurer coming back to PH in June

Other Thai artists featuring in the June event are Mike Angelo, Davika Hoorne, and Perses

MANILA, Philippines – Thai superstar Mario Maurer is set to return to the Philippines to perform for his Filipino fans!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, April 30, the actor shared that he will be part of The Exchange: Thailand, an event happening on June 22 at the World Trade Center.

“Are you ready to be blown away by amazing music and performances?” he wrote.

The one-night event is described as a show that brings together “the best of Thai and Filipino talent for an unforgettable concert experience.”

Aside from Maurer, other Thai talents that will be present in the event are Mike Angelo, Davika Hoorne, and Perses. Meanwhile, Filipino acts Donny Pangilinan, AC Bonifacio, and P-pop boy group BGYO will also take part in the show.

Maurer gained popularity in the Philippines through the 2010 Thai rom-com A Crazy Little Thing Called Love. In 2012, he starred with Erich Gonzales in the Filipino-Thai rom-com Suddenly It’s Magic. – Rappler.com