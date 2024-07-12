‘Very polite separation’: Maris Racal admits breakup with Rico Blanco

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Racal says that her split with the Rivermaya frontman is 'fresh' – it had only been a few weeks since they called it quits

MANILA, Philippines – Maris Racal announced during a Star Magic press conference on Friday, July 12, that she and Rico Blanco have broken up.

Play Video

During the press conference, a member of the press asked Racal if Blanco was okay with her love team pairing with her Can’t Buy Me Love co-star Anthony Jennings, and if the Rivermaya frontman was supportive of her project with Jennings.

The actress was also asked whether she was choosing her career or her personal life. When she answered that she was choosing to focus on her career, she was then asked if she saw herself ending up with Blanco in the future. The former Pinoy Big Brother star had then begun to tear up.

“I’m so scared. I’m really scared. Ang dami kasing tanong (There are so many questions) about him and I’m tired of smiling and nodding. I’m so scared because if I announce it then it’s real. Yeah, Rico and I are over,” the actress said through tears.

Racal said that their breakup was “fresh,” adding that it had only been a few weeks since they called it quits.

“[Those were] the loneliest and emptiest weeks I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she said.

The actress added that she did not have a short answer for why she and Blanco broke up as it was complicated. However, she clarified that it was a “very polite separation.”

“Rico and I, our universe was so beautiful. It was so full of love, laughter, and music, everything. Sa five years namin together, we were always on the same page. Always on the same page. I don’t know what happened. Maybe I turned the next page and saw a new perspective sa (on) life. I had visions of who I want to become, how I want to evolve. I’m so curious about the world,” Racal said.

“The truth is, I am going through changes, and alam naman natin (we know) [that] change is either good or bad. But what I hate about change is that it’s inevitable. Hindi mo siya matatakasan, and wala ka nang ibang gagawin kundi (You can’t escape it, and you have no choice but to) you face it and confront it,” she added.

Racal said that she had a “difficult talk” with Blanco about her problems, but he had taken it “like a man.”

“I really loved him so much. I love him and he loves me. But I have so many questions about my life. How will I go on sa buhay (in life) with him when I have so many questions about me and my sense of self?” the actress said.

Racal added that until the very end of her relationship with Blanco, it remained full of love and understanding.

Racal first confirmed her relationship with Blanco in 2021. – Rappler.com