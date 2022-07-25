Mark Lee tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of NCT DREAM’s concert 

The idol is currently self-isolating and getting treated after halting all activities

MANILA, Philippines – NCT’s Mark has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform in their upcoming concert, SM Entertainment announced on Monday, July 25.

In a report by Soompi, the agency said that Mark felt “abnormal symptoms” on Monday morning and immediately underwent a rapid antigen test that confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Mark previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has immediately halted all activities and is self-isolating and getting treated at home in accordance with the guidelines of the government health authorities,” the statement continued.

Following his condition, Mark will be absent in the The DREAM SHOW 2: In a DREAM concert. “As a result, NCT DREAM’s second solo concert “THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM,” which is scheduled for July 29 to 31, will be held with six members excluding Mark, so we ask for your understanding,” SM Entertainment said.

The agency ended their statement by ensuring fans that they’re adhering to health protocols and has Mark’s health and safety as their top priority.

Prior to Mark, other NCT members Jeno and Chenle also tested positive for COVID-19- in June, causing them to postpone activities until the boys recovered.

NCT DREAM, formed and debuted in 2016, is the third sub-unit of NCT comprising Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Jisung, Jaemin, Chenle, and Haechan. Their second full-length album, Glitch Mode was released in March.

In May, the “Never Goodbye” singers performed at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for Begin Again: KPOP Edition. The boys also joined Penshoppe as their newest ambassadors in the same month. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.