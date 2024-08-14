Martial arts director and actor Corey Yuen revealed to have died in 2022

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Martial arts actor, director, and choreographer Corey Yuen was revealed to have succumbed to COVID-19 in 2022.

His death is confirmed by the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers after action star Jackie Chan names Yuen in a tribute post for industry figures who have passed away

MANILA, Philippines — Corey Yuen, the renowned Hong Kong martial arts director and actor celebrated for his collaborations with Jet Li, passed away in 2022 due to COVID-19. He was 71.

His death was confirmed by the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers on Monday, August 12, after action star Jackie Chan named Yuen in a tribute post for industry figures who had passed away.

American entertainment website Variety reported that his family initially chose to keep the news of his death private.

Yuen’s illustrious career included directing the classic Dragons Forever with Sammo Hung, the hit comedy All for the Winner, and the action-packed Yes, Madam, starring Michelle Yeoh. He also significantly impacted English-language cinema by directing Jean-Claude Van Damme’s No Retreat, No Surrender.

According to a report by The Guardian, Yuen was a member of the Seven Little Fortunes, a legendary troupe of child performers from the China Drama Academy in Hong Kong, which included Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung, and Yuen Biao.

Yuen started out as a fight extra in Hong Kong films. He first appeared in Bruce Lee’s Fist of Fury before he gained recognition through his role in Tsui Hark’s Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain in 1983. He later transitioned to a successful career as a stunt choreographer and director, contributing to numerous influential martial arts films throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

Yuen partnered with Jet Li in the ’90s to direct successful Hong Kong films, such as The Legend of Fong Sai-Yuk and The Bodyguard from Beijing. He later followed Li to Hollywood, where he worked as a fight choreographer and stunt coordinator on major films, like Lethal Weapon 4, Romeo Must Die, and The Expendables. Yuen also co-directed the Jason Statham action film The Transporter.

While Yuen last directed DOA: Dead or Alive in 2006, he continued to contribute to major projects as a fight choreographer and second unit director, including War, Red Cliff, and The Man With the Iron Fists. — with reports from Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco is a Rappler intern. She’s studying behavioral science at the University of Santo Tomas.