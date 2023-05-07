Matt Healy spotted at Taylor Swift’s concert amid dating rumors 

Eagle-eyed fans also notice that the two both mouthed the phrase, 'You know who you are, I love you,' in their recent shows

MANILA, Philippines – Pop superstar Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matt Healy further fueled dating rumors after the latter was seen attending Taylor’s concert.

The sighting came days after The Sun first reported that the two are dating.

According to the report, a source close to Taylor said that the two are “madly in love” but their alleged relationship is only in its “super early days.”

The insider also stressed that there was “absolutely no crossover” between Taylor’s alleged relationships, adding that the singer’s breakup with actor Joe Alwyn happened in February, but was only reported in April.

It was also noted that the two are “massively proud and excited about this relationship” and are “incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

The insider added that compared to Taylor’s last relationship, which was deliberately kept out of the spotlight, the singer “wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

They also mentioned the two “dated, very briefly” almost 10 years ago but the “timings just didn’t work out.” It can be recalled that Taylor and Matt were first linked in 2014.

While neither representatives for Taylor and Matt’s camp have addressed the romance, as of writing, the two continue to spark speculations about their relationship.

Photos of Matt attending the Friday, May 5, The Eras show in Nashville circulated online. He also joined Phoebe Bridgers onstage at the Saturday, May 6, show.

Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift’s #ErasTourNashville show tonight. pic.twitter.com/NIW3RmF4Nu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2023

Matty Healy joins Phoebe Bridgers on stage at the second Nashville show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/ACQv3iJGXu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that two seemingly had secret messages for each other.

The “Anti-Hero” singer mouthed the phrase: “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you,” while onstage during her Nashville show, while the The 1975 frontman said the exact words during his May 3 concert in Manila.

Taylor previously dated Joe Alwyn for six years, while Matt last dated singer FKA Twigs. – Rappler.com