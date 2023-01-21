Maureen Wroblewitz says she ‘lost herself’ in past relationship

The Miss Universe Philippines contestant says on TikTok that she is 'now healing from past trauma' and is working on herself

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2021 runner-up Maureen Wroblewitz highlights the importance of prioritizing oneself after going through “past trauma,” in a TikTok video posted on Friday, January 20.

The Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5 winner seemingly alludes to a past breakup in the video, where she is seen lip-syncing to Miley Cyrus’ latest post-breakup hit, “Flowers.”

“Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours,” the lyrics say.

The text on the video reads: “When you finally learn how to prioritize yourself.”

In the caption, Maureen said that she hasn't really spoken about her past relationship, but that the song really speaks to her. "That's the thing about being in a public relationship, no one really knows what happens behind closed doors," she wrote.

@mwrob i’ve never really spoken about my past relationship but this song really speaks to me. that’s the thing about being in a public relationship, no one really knows what happens behind closed doors. i have lost myself over the past few years and i’m finally realizing who i really am. i am working on myself and healing from past trauma because i don’t want to make the same mistakes. maybe one day i’ll be ready to speak about it because i know it could help a lot of people ♬ Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Maureen said that "maybe one day" she would be ready to speak about it because she knows it could help a lot of people.

In the comments section, netizens were quick to assume that the blind item of Maureen’s video was ex-boyfriend Juan Karlos (JK) Labajo, frontman of band Juan Karlos. One follower asked if JK was a cheater, to which Maureen replied: “No! Cheating is not the only reason couples decide to separate.”

In June 2022, Maureen and JK both hinted at a breakup on Instagram. Juan Karlos posted a now-deleted photo of him and Maureen, with a message that hinted at goodbye. Maureen also posted a cryptic quote post, with the caption: “Some things come to an end and that’s okay. But now it’s time for us to grow on our own.”

Maureen and Juan Karlos were rumored to be dating since 2017, though the pair only went public with their relationship in 2019. – Rappler.com