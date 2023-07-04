Soft launch? Did Maureen Wroblewitz go IG official with rumored boyfriend? 

Netizens are speculating that Maureen is in a relationship with model Noah Steinbuch

MANILA, Philippines – Model-turned-beauty-queen Maureen Wroblewitz sent social media into a frenzy when she appeared to have revealed her new boyfriend on an Instagram post.

On Friday, June 30, Wroblewitz capped off June by sharing some of her favorite moments from her birth month. She turned 25 last June 22.

The ninth photo in the set showed four polaroid pictures where she’s seen having a birthday dinner with a man. One polaroid also showed the two getting cozy while posing for the photo.

Wroblewitz’ “birth month dump” post came a week after she greeted a mystery guy, whom she described as someone who makes her “feel like [she’s] the luckiest girl in the world.”

“Your gentle love teaches me how I can love myself more everyday,” she wrote, alongside a photo of them together, but with only a part of his face shown.

Although Wroblewitz has yet to name the man in her photos, netizens were quick to identify the guy in the photos as Noah Steinbuch, a model based in the United States.

Steinbuch had also left comments with smileys and emojis with hearts on Wroblewitz’ recent Instagram posts, fueling romance rumors between the two models. Steinbuch had also previously shared a video of his time with Wroblewitz in a park in April.

Wroblewitz rose to fame after winning Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5. She joined Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and finished as first runner-up. She was previously in a relationship with singer Juan Karlos Labajo, but the two confirmed their split in June 2022. – Rappler.com