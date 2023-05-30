Max Collins confirms split with Pancho Magno: ‘Difficult but it was amicable’

Max shares that they have a good co-parenting relationship: 'We're the best of friends, actually. We're closer now.'

MANILA, Philippines – After years of speculation, Max Collins has confirmed that she and husband Pancho Magno have parted ways.

“We split up a long time ago, like during the pandemic,” she said in the Monday, May 29 episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

The actress explained that she didn’t want to talk about it publicly as she was going through a lot: “There was a pandemic, nanganak ako (I gave birth), my marriage was falling apart.”

“I had to process everything, and I wanted to quiet the noise. I didn’t want to hear other people’s opinions, suggestions, comments because artista na ako, ayaw kong gawing teleserye ‘yung buhay namin (I’m already an actor, I don’t want to dramatize our personal lives),” she added.

Collins then shared that both parties agreed to the decision. “Every separation naman is difficult, but it was amicable,” she said. “We were not working, we needed to spend time apart and see how that would work because we have a son to think about.”

Collins and Magno tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their son Skye Anakin in 2020. In February 2021, they sparked breakup rumors when netizens noticed that the two held separate birthday celebrations for their child.

“We’ve been together for eight years total,” the actress said, adding that they tried their best to still make the relationship work.

“Nilaban namin hangga’t kaya ng mga puso namin in a sense where dumating ‘yung point na we (We fought for it as much as we could, to the point that we) stopped becoming in denial about it. I didn’t want to lie to myself anymore, and I think he didn’t want to as well.

The Voltes V: Legacy star shared that she was ready to talk about the breakup now as they were “in a good place,” adding that Magno even gave her his blessing to talk about it in the interview.

Collins continued that despite being separated, they have a good co-parenting set-up for their son.

“Our child is almost three and he’s very happy and healthy. And we’re so blessed and we have a very good co-parenting relationship. We’re the best of friends, actually. We’re closer now,” she said.

As to what she learned from her relationship with Magno, she said it’s having to respect and love yourself: “I need to love myself more to know what makes me happy and what can make me the best version of myself.” – Rappler.com