‘Enough is enough’: Maxene Magalona breaks silence on split with husband 

MANILA, Philippines – Months after confirming she was single, Maxene Magalona got candid about her separation from ex-husband Rob Mananquil, saying it was a mutual decision and that she considers it a “blessing in disguise.”

In a vlog interview with Toni Gonzaga uploaded on December 2, Maxene looked back on the exact moment she knew that her marriage with Rob was already over. “I had that moment na parang naisip ko (that I thought), ‘Enough is enough.’ I didn’t feel like I was myself anymore. I could also see him experiencing that. Both of us were struggling,” she said.

“I was the one who decided na parang hindi na talaga match (that it was no longer a match). Nasabi ko naman lahat sa kanya at naintindihan niya naman (I told him everything, and he understood). It was more of a mutual decision, really),” she added.

While they’ve already gone separate ways, Maxene has nothing but good words for Rob: “I fully respect my ex-husband. I’m not mad. There is no more anger.… For me, the separation was actually a blessing in disguise, because now, I can actually work on myself even more, and he can also do the same.”

She added that it’s easier for her to cope with what happened because she’s certain that they did their best to make their marriage work. “I know that I give my all and I exhaust all options. At the end of the day, it’s just not a match anymore. You’ll have to just accept that,” she said. “A separation is painful.… It’s a loss, a heartbreak, a failure. You have to come to terms with that.”

Despite what she went through, Maxene shared that she’s “never closing [her] doors to love.”

“I will be honest that I have been speaking and forming connections and I want to really connect.… I don’t want to let pain stop me from living my life the way I want to,” she said.

In the same interview, the actress also addressed rumors that she was a third party in the marriage of a well-known celebrity couple, saying that she was not letting the “negative energy” from these speculations bother her: “I live with integrity. I speak my truth fearlessly because I know I am a woman of my word.”

She added that she was praying for those who chose to believe and perpetuate these narratives.

Maxene and Rob married in January 2018. In October 2022, Maxene confirmed that she was single. – Rappler.com