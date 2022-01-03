‘Actors are human beings, too’: Maxene Magalona fires back at netizens invading her privacy

MANILA, Philippines – Maxene Magalona has had enough of netizens meddling with her personal life.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 1, the actress addressed some people who have been asking about her personal life on social media.

“It is not polite to ask people about their personal lives, especially when you don’t know them personally. And even if you do know them, you should give them space and wait for them to open up to you instead of prying and wanting to invade their privacy,” she said.

She continued, “Actors are human beings, too. Even if our job entails us to be in the limelight, it doesn’t mean that we owe our private stories to the public.” She added that whether a public figure or not, everyone has the right to choose when and who to share their stories with.

The actress also spoke about achieving inner peace, saying that it will be achieved when “we focus on ourselves and not on the lives of others.” Maxene then ended her post by telling netizens, “Don’t come to my page for gossip.”

Prior to the post, Maxene and husband Rob Manaquil were rumored to have broken up after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Maxene had dropped her husband’s surname on Instagram and both are no longer following each other’s respective social media accounts.

Maxene and Rob married in January 2018. – Rappler.com