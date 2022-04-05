‘The start of my always’: Maxine Medina is engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina is ready to tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Timmy Llana.

The beauty queen-turned actress-shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, April 4. “Finally, my forever,” she wrote alongside a photo of her diamond ring and emotional snaps from the proposal.

The couple got engaged while on vacation in Coron, Palawan.

In a separate post, Medina said, “This is the start of my always. [Timmy Llana], I love you.”

Fellow beauty queens and celebrities like Teresita Marquez, Rachel Peters, Aya Abesamis, Melissa Ricks, and Iza Calzado have congratulated the couple.

Medina and Llana have been together for more than three years. They will be celebrating their fourth anniversary in June. – Rappler.com