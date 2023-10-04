LOOK: Maxine Medina and Timmy Llana are married 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARRIED. Maxine Medina and Timmy Llana have tied the knot.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina has tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Timmy Llana.

The beauty queen-turned-actress reposted guests’ photos and videos of her ceremony, which was held on Tuesday, October 3, in her Instagram stories.

Among her guests was pageant mentor and creative and events director of Miss Universe Philippines organization Jonas Gaffud.

In one of her stories, Medina thanked designer Mark Bumgarner for her wedding gown that made her “look so fresh.”

In April 2022, the couple got engaged while on vacation in Coron, Palawan

Medina and Llana have been together for more than five years. – Rappler.com