Meg Ryan honored for achievement by Sarajevo Film Festival

Meg Ryan is one of four film authors who received the award, alongside Alexander Payne, Elia Suleiman, and John Turturro

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Hollywood actor, film director, and producer Meg Ryan was honored by the Sarajevo Film Festival with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo for her contribution to the film industry late on Tuesday, August 20.

Ryan was one of four film authors who received the award, alongside US and Palestinian film directors Alexander Payne and Elia Suleiman and US actor and producer John Turturro.

“It’s an award in recognition of outstanding contribution to the world of cinema, to her incredible talents,” festival director Jovan Marjanović said before handing Ryan a silver heart-shaped award.

Ryan symbolically presented a special screening of her 1998 hit romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail at an open air cinema, the same place where it was first screened at the festival in 1999.

At the masterclass moderated by Oscar-winning Bosnian film director Danis Tanovic, Ryan talked about What Happens Later, her second feature that she directed, wrote and co-starred with David Duchovny, which was also screened at the festival.

She said that she ventured into acting to pay for her journalism studies, and that she was an “untrained actress.”

“I had a beginner’s mind, which I see now as a very valuable thing, there is certain naivety, innocence that is important when you are an artist,” she said.

The Sarajevo Film Festival, a movie showcase spreading from Vienna to Istanbul, was created by a group of film enthusiasts towards the end of the Bosnian war 30 years ago. It will showcase 240 films in total this year. – Rappler.com