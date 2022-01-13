‘In this life and every life’: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

The couple first confirmed they were dating in June 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actress Megan Fox is ready to tie the knot with musician Machine Gun Kelly!

Megan made the announcement on Thursday, January 13, by sharing a video of the romantic proposal on her Instagram. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” Megan continued.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also shared a close-up look of Megan’s engagement ring online, revealing that he personally designed it to feature both of their birthstones: emerald and diamond. “In this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote.

Megan, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, first met in March 2020 while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. They first confirmed their relationship in June 2020.

Megan was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, while it is the first engagement for Machine Gun Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com