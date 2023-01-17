Melissa Ricks gives birth to second child

PREGNANT. Melissa Ricks is expecting her second child.

Welcome to the world, Mikaela!

MANILA, Philippines – Star Circle Quest alum Melissa Ricks has given birth to her second child, her first baby with non-showbiz husband Michael Macatangay.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 15, the former actress shared photos of her newborn. “Hello from our little Mikaela,” she wrote, alongside the date for January 14, 2023.

Fellow celebrities like Mariel Padilla, Lara Quigaman, Neri Miranda, Ara Mina, Joross Gamboa, and Matt Evans congratulated the couple.

Melissa tied the knot with Michael in a California wedding in May 2021. She announced her pregnancy in August 2022.

Meanwhile, eight-year-old Kiera is Melissa’s child with ex-boyfriend Charles Togezaki.

Melissa, 33, previously starred in ABS-CBN’s Walang Hanggan, Honesto, and Nasaan Ka Elisa? She rose to fame after her debut in the reality show Star Circle Quest in 2004, where she finished in the Top 5, alongside Sandara Park and Hero Angeles. – Rappler.com